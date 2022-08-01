Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘considerable threat’ to Firm: ‘Require management’

The Royal Family have been warned against letting Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle ‘off the hook’ because of their status as an ‘incoming threat’ to the Firm.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been branded a considerable threat to the Firm with many experts worrying they require ‘immediate and astute management’ by the senior-most management.

This warning has been issued by royal author and biographer Tom Bower in one of his interviews with 60 minutes.

He was quoted saying, “I think they pose a considerable threat. [But] the question is how the Royal Family minimise the threat and dilutes the danger and that requires astute management.”

This warning comes after numerous controversial comments were made towards the Royal Family, from the alleged shade of Archie’s skin colour to intimate revelations.