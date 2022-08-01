Lea Michele gets roasted by Jamie Lee Curtis in unearthed clip: Watch

A hilarious clip of Lea Michele getting roasted by Jamie Lee Curtis is blowing up on Twitter

Back in October of last year, Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff appeared on Jamie Lee Curtis' podcast Good Friend with Jamie Lee Curtis.

Although the interview is from 2021, there's one specific portion that's making rounds on Twitter right now.

It happens when Jamie asked about Lea starring in Spring Awakening on Broadway: "Was the show nominated (for a Tony)?"

To this, Lea replied, "We won eight Tony Awards."

"But you didn't, Lea," Jamie said flatly.

The clip started going viral on Twitter this week after writer Danny Pellegrino tweeted a snippet. It racked up over 1.2 million views.

"JLC was savage for this," Pellegrino said, with one person replying : ""Why did she say it like that? I'm crying."

Fans, however, also noted that two starred in Scream Queens together, and are probably friends and drag each other.



