TXT's Yeonjun becomes famous as 'Blue Hair Guy'

TXT member Yeonjun's blue hair makes him famous as the 'blue hair guy'.

TXT became the first K-Pop group to perform at Lollapalooza after releasing their widely popular eight-song set. They performed their hit songs like 'Good Boy Gone Bad,' 'Frost,' and 'LO$ER=LO♡ER' and many more

TXT even performed their latest release with Iann Dior, 'Valley of Lies,' bringing out the American artist as a special guest to perform with them.

As the audience hyped all members, one member Yeonjun became viral on social media as "the blue hair guy" as people tapped to search about him.

K-Pop fans who weren't familiar with TXT also came across the hashtags "Blue hair dude" and "Blue hair guy" on Twitter, with the TXT fans appreciating Yeonjun's visuals, voice, and stage presence.

Fans noticed that Yeonjun became viral "the blue hair guy" after TXT's Melon Music Awards performance in 2019. Fans started using the hashtag again after their Lollapalooza performance.