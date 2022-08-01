Ne-Yo's wife Crystal Renay accuses him of 'deception'

Crystal Renay shared an impassioned statement alleging her husband, Ne-Yo, of infidelity

Ne-Yo's wife Crystal Renay shared an impassioned statement via Instagram on Saturday, in which she accused him of cheating on her with “numerous” other women over the course of their nearly a decade-long relationship.

“8 years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous women who sell their bodies to him unprotected… every last one of them!” her statement began.

“To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist. I will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is something it isn’t,” she continued.

Renay, 36, added that she would be focusing on herself moving forward, writing, “I choose me, I choose my happiness and health and my respect."

She concluded on a conciliatory note that nonetheless conveyed an air of finality: “If someone can’t love you the way you deserve then it’s up to you to love yourself. With no hate in my heart I wish him nothing but the best.”





By Sunday afternoon, Ne-Yo responded to Renay’s post via Twitter.

“For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors,” he explained.

“Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums. I simply ask that you please respect me and my family’s privacy at this time.”

Renay first started dating Ne-Yo sometime after the two met in 2015 to discuss potentially collaborating on the musician’s upcoming album, according to People.