 
close
Monday August 01, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Jimin and J-Hope joins audience for TXT's performance at Lollapalooza

Special guests Jimin and J-Hope attended TXT's Lollapalooza's performance and fans loved it.

By Web Desk
August 01, 2022
Jimin and J-Hope joins audience for TXTs performance at Lollapalooza

TXT honoured Lollapalooza's stage with their performance, becoming the first ever K-Pop group to perform on the platform.

On July 30, TXT got the chance to perform on Lollapalooza and the crowd went crazy over the performances. Their reaction was much elevated when their beloved idols Jimin and J-Hope appeared in the audience, enjoying the songs and cheering for the band.

The two were standing near the barricade and enjoying the songs, which was a heart-touching act for the fans as they found the bond between the two groups very endearing.

Not only were BTS members in the crowd supporting TXT, but many ARMYs also showed up with their light sticks to cheer for the boys.

Surprisingly, Bang Shi Hyuk, the founder of Big Hit Music, was also in the audience with a significant 'supportive parent' energy!