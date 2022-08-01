 
Monday August 01, 2022
BLACKPINK drops trailer for upcoming 'Born Pink', announces world tour

By Web Desk
August 01, 2022
BLACKPINK drops trailer for upcoming Born Pink, announces world tour

BLACKPINK just dropped the trailer to give their long-awaited fans the highlight of their scheduled activities for 2022.

On July 31, the girl gang's agency YG Entertainment released a thirty-second announcement trailer confirming BLACKPINK's massive comeback with a pre-release single before releasing a full album, BORN PINK, in September.

The trailer also hinted toward a world tour that will take place in October of this year. YG Entertainment labelled the tour as the "largest world tour for a K-Pop girl group."

The trailer also consisted of an audio teaser, giving a speck of the new album's sound. BLACKPINK recently released their track READY FOR LOVE at  'The Virtual' concert on PUBG MOBILE, giving fans to hook on a new song until they make their official comeback.

Check  it  out: