Fans upset as STAYC cancels Inkigayo performance over group's lead vocalist Isa's injury

STAYC has canceled their 'Inkigayo' performance due to the ankle injury of Isa, the group's lead vocalist as announced by their HIGH-UP Entertainment.

The remaining 5 members will continue with their autograph event and ISAC (Idol Star Athletics Championship) recording.

On July 31, the idol’s agency released an official statement about Isa’s injury which happened during her preparation for scheduled activities and is currently receiving treatment.

Isa is the lead vocalist of the Korean girl's group STAYC owned by HIGH-UP Entertainment. She debuted with the group in 2020 and has since been enjoying the position of lead vocalist in the Stereotype group.

The fans were surprised to hear about her suffering and shared their worries on social media, empathizing with the singer.

The girl group will not be performing in today’s episode of SBS’s ‘Inkigayo’ to focus on their member’s recovery. However, Isa will sit out near future promotional activities for the group including the 'Inkigayo' performance, autograph session, and ISAC 2022.

Wishing Isa, a speedy recovery!