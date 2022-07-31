 
Sunday July 31, 2022
Entertainment

Johnny Depp takes the internet by storm with a $3.6 million income burst

By Web Desk
July 31, 2022
Johnny Depp ‘basking’ in post-trial popularity: Earns $3.6 million in ‘mere hours’

Johnny Depp takes the internet by surprise with his ability to become the London gallery’s fasted-selling artist’.

The collection, named Friends & Heroes includes four portraits of legends like Bob Dylan, Elizabeth Taylor, Al Pacino and Keith Richards.

A single portrait was listed online for almost $3,973, whereas a set of four sold for $15,040.

The man of the hour told the gallery, “I've always used art to express my feelings, and to reflect on those who matter most to me, like my family, friends and people I admire.”

He even went on to add, “My paintings surround my life, but I kept them to myself and limited myself. No one should ever limit themselves.”