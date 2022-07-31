List of Netflix movies and shows for month of August

Netflix is all set to entertain its viewers with new and amazing movies and shows this August.
Flight
Ricardo Quevedo: Tomorrow Will Be Worse – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Buba (2022) Netflix Original Film
Clusterf**k: Woodstock ’99 – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Don’t Blame Karma! – NETFLIX FILM
Good Morning, Verônica: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
Lady Tamara – NETFLIX SERIES
KAKEGURUI TWIN – NETFLIX ANIME
Super Giant Robot Brothers – NETFLIX FAMILY
Wedding Season – NETFLIX FILM
Carter – NETFLIX FILM
Darlings – NETFLIX FILM
The Informer
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie – NETFLIX FILM
The Sandman – NETFLIX SERIES
Skyfall
Reclaim – NETFLIX FILM
Riverdale: Season 6
Code Name: Emperor — NETFLIX FILM
Team Zenko Go: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY
AVAILABLE AUGUST 9
I Just Killed My Dad – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Nice Guys
Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Heartsong — NETFLIX FILM
Indian Matchmaking: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
Instant Dream Home – NETFLIX SERIES
Iron Chef Brazil – NETFLIX SERIES
Locke & Key: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES
School Tales The Series – NETFLIX SERIES
Dope
DOTA: Dragon’s Blood: Book 3 – NETFLIX ANIME
Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
13: The Musical – NETFLIX FILM
A Model Family – NETFLIX SERIES
Day Shift – NETFLIX FILM
Never Have I Ever: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES
Ancient Aliens: Season 4
Deepa & Anoop – NETFLIX FAMILY
Learn to Swim
AVAILABLE AUGUST 16
UNTOLD: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist (2 Parts)
High Heat – NETFLIX SERIES
Junior Baking Show: Season 6 – NETFLIX SERIES
Look Both Ways – NETFLIX FILM
Royalteen – NETFLIX FILM
Unsuspicious – NETFLIX SERIES
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Inside the Mind of a Cat – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Tekken: Bloodline – NETFLIX ANIME
