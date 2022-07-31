 
Sunday July 31, 2022
Entertainment

List of Netflix movies and shows for month of August

Netflix is bringing more movies to its viewers this month

By Web Desk
July 31, 2022
Netflix just released the titles that are coming to August
Netflix is all set to entertain its viewers with new and amazing movies and shows this August.

AUGUST 2

Flight

Ricardo Quevedo: Tomorrow Will Be Worse – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

August 3rd

Buba (2022) Netflix Original Film

Clusterf**k: Woodstock ’99 – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Don’t Blame Karma! – NETFLIX FILM

Good Morning, Verônica: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

AUGUST 4

Lady Tamara – NETFLIX SERIES

KAKEGURUI TWIN – NETFLIX ANIME

Super Giant Robot Brothers – NETFLIX FAMILY

Wedding Season – NETFLIX FILM

 AUGUST 5

Carter – NETFLIX FILM

Darlings – NETFLIX FILM

The Informer

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie – NETFLIX FILM

The Sandman – NETFLIX SERIES

Skyfall

AUGUST 6

Reclaim – NETFLIX FILM

 AUGUST 7

Riverdale: Season 6

AUGUST 8

Code Name: Emperor — NETFLIX FILM

Team Zenko Go: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY

AVAILABLE AUGUST 9

I Just Killed My Dad – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Nice Guys

 AUGUST 10

Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Heartsong — NETFLIX FILM

Indian Matchmaking: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

Instant Dream Home – NETFLIX SERIES

Iron Chef Brazil – NETFLIX SERIES

Locke & Key: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES

School Tales The Series – NETFLIX SERIES

AUGUST 11

Dope

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood: Book 3 – NETFLIX ANIME

Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

AUGUST 12

13: The Musical – NETFLIX FILM

A Model Family – NETFLIX SERIES

Day Shift – NETFLIX FILM

Never Have I Ever: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES

AUGUST 15

Ancient Aliens: Season 4

Deepa & Anoop – NETFLIX FAMILY

Learn to Swim

AVAILABLE AUGUST 16

UNTOLD: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist (2 Parts)

AUGUST 17

High Heat – NETFLIX SERIES

Junior Baking Show: Season 6 – NETFLIX SERIES

Look Both Ways – NETFLIX FILM

Royalteen – NETFLIX FILM

Unsuspicious – NETFLIX SERIES

AUGUST 18

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Inside the Mind of a Cat – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Tekken: Bloodline – NETFLIX ANIME