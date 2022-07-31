'Bad Decisions' BTS, Benny Blanco, Snoop Dogg upcoming collaboration: Watch

BTS, Benny Blanco & Snoop Dogg tease their upcoming collaborative song with a new spoiler video.

Bad Decisions, a new teaser video has been released.

BTS also dropped a teaser video of the upcoming collaborative song on July 31.

A teaser for the next collaboration song with BTS members Jin, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, as well as Snoop Dogg, was released by American producer Benny Blanco via social media.

Bad Decisions was first officially announced on July 20 at 8:30 pm IST, when Benny Blanco issued a detailed schedule outlining what's to come and disclosed that the collaboration tune will arrive on August 5. This announcement came after a number of teasers and hints.

Fans have been speculating about BTS working with Snoop Dogg for a long, and their suspicions were confirmed when Snoop Dogg announced the collaboration in March on the red carpet of the American Song Contest.



