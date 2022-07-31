Meghan Markle used Prince Harry wedding to meet A-list celebrities: Claim

Meghan Markle famous royal wedding to Prince Harry was planned to have the Duchess interact with Hollywood bigwigs.

Royal author Tom Bower reveals Meghan's father Thomas Markle claims the Duchess did not know anybody amongst the star-studded guest list at her wedding.

Speaking to Palace Confidential on Mailplus, Mr Bower said: "Thomas Markle told me that he knew the people at the wedding better than Meghan because he had filmed with them all at ABC and other studios.

"Meghan didn't know Oprah at all. She's met her once for a few minutes.

"She didn't know George Clooney, that was passing once they'd met.

"It was all for her future. She used the wedding to build up her career for when she returned to Hollywood."

It is reported that the Sussexes will release unseen footage of their wedding on Netflix with their own commentary.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Mr Sean claimed: "What they're looking at as an idea is themselves going through their own wedding pictures and screening unseen footage on a big screen and then providing the commentary.