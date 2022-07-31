Aespa rocks the stage for Korean fans in first-ever fanmeet

Girl group Aespa carried out their first-ever fanmeet with Korean fans on July 31.

Since their debut in November 17, 2021, this was their first fanmeet in Korea.

'My SYNK. Aespa' was the name of the event which was organised at the SK Olympic Handball Stadium at 6PM KST.

The fanmeet was also broadcasted live online through global platform Beyond LIVE, for all their fans domestically and overseas alike, apart from the fans attending physically.

At the fanmeet, Aespa pumped up the event with performances on their popular tracks such as Black Mamba, Next Level, Savage, as well as the title track Girls from their latest 2nd mini-album.

As per ALLKPOP, the fanmeet look nothing short of a concert as aespa performed their unreleased tracks such as ICU and YEPPI on live stage.

Aespa concluded their performance with gratitude for fans, “This was our first face-to-face fanmeet in Korea, and it has been a very fun and enjoyable time. It was also the first time we performed the tracks ICU and YEPPI YEPPI, and you guys being here made the performance even better, and we hope there are more songs we can show you in the future. Let's meet often in the future."

Meanwhile, Aespa is prepping up to hold their first Japan showcase 'aespa JAPAN PREMIUM SHOWCASE 2022~SYNK~' at Yokohama Pia Arena MM from August 6 to 7.