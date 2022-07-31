Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck hire celebrity event planner for lavish wedding bash

File footage

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are planning on throwing a lavish wedding bash after secretly tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas earlier this month.

Reports are making rounds on the internet that Lopez, 53, and Affleck, 49, have hired Los Angeles-based luxury event planner Colin Cowie for their upcoming multi-day wedding bash.

According to Page Six, Cowie, who has worked with J.Lo in the past, has planned hottest events for celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, Michael Jordan, and was ranked no.1 wedding planner by Vogue.

The media outlet also reported that Cowie plans events in the range from $25,000 to $2 million and likely more, to create a “royal wedding of epic proportions [to] the most glamorous, sophisticated and tasteful backyard wedding.”

For the multi-day wedding affair, Bennifer will likely invite some of their close friends from the entertainment world. The exclusive guest list may include, Casey Affleck, Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, Drea de Matteo, and more.

Lopez and Affleck surprised fans when they jetted off to Vegas on July 16 for an intimate ceremony at the iconic A Little White Chapel.