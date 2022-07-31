Prince Harry and Meghan Markle urged to 'grow up'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been advised to grow up by a royal expert Kinsey Schofield.

Speaking about the visit, Ms Schofield said: "William and Catherine are really focused on the future of the monarchy and probably believe that Harry and Meghan have a lot of growing up to do before they will consider a sit down."



She added: "The Cambridges would also want to keep the focus on the Earthshot prize and any contact with the Sussexes risks leaks to media that would divert attention away from the cause."

Royal expert Neil Sean agreed with Ms Schofield, saying that the Cambridges will have a "packed schedule". While he said the US trip would be an "ideal" time to meet with Harry and Meghan, he claimed it "will not be possible".

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to visit the United States for the Earthshot Prize awards, hosted in Boston in December.

"I think it's highly unlikely that the Sussexes will be invited to see the Cambridges on their trip to Boston," said the royal commentator.