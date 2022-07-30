Gordon Ramsay under fire for choosing lamb to slaughter and eat in a viral TikTok video

Gordon Ramsay recently received backlash from netizens after posting a TikTok video of himself selecting a lamb to slaughter and eat on Friday.
Reportedly, the celebrity chef could be seen catching a lamb who were running away from him in fear, as he ended the video by saying, “Oven Time”.
Ramsay captioned the video, “The lamb sauce was still not found in the making of this video.”
Meanwhile, followers and fans slammed Ramsay for such “insensitive” video and dropped comments under the post.
One user wrote, “Alright I think Gordon has finally lost it. Someone do something before it’s too late.”
“Ok I am not a vegan or vegetarian but that crosses the line,” another added.
Someone lamented, “Gordon please leave them alone.”
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are reportedly feeling an incredible bout of ‘humiliation’
Prince William and Kate Middleton can be seen enjoying quality time with friends.
Experts comment on society’s preconceived notion about disloyal partners and women’s role
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez had their honeymoon in Paris following their Los Angeles nuptials
David Beckham wrote in the caption, 'It’s no secret how much I love cars..'
Ukraine has stopped all fighting-age men from leaving the country