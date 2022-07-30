BTS and other K-pop groups set to bring more excitement for music lovers in August

K-pop enthusiasts are in for a treat as more comebacks and debuts from our favorite idols are set to make the next month extra exciting.
HYBE’s Fourth generation girl group New Jeans would be making their official debut with the track Cookie. they will also release their song "Cookie." The physical album release will be on August 8.
Choi Yena is set to release her second mini album entitled "Smartphone," which will feature a title track of the same name, on August 3.
On August 5, BTS, benny blanco, and Snoop Dogg's highly-anticipated collaboration song called "Bad Decisions" will be released.
Girls' Generation will finally be making their highly-awaited comeback as a whole group on August 5, with their seventh studio album "Forever 1." This marks the group's first comeback in five years.
On August 8, Golden Child will return with their sixth mini album "Aura."
August 9:
Girl group TRI.BE will be releasing their new digital single, "LEVIOSA," on August 9.
On the same day, PENTAGON member Kino will drop a special single called "POSE."
On August 16, IST Entertainment's boy group THE BOYZ release their seventh mini album "Be Aware."
Top rookie girl group IVE is slated to return with a new hit song through their third single album "After Like" on August 22.
