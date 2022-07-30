Kris Jenner goes makeup free as she shows off her skincare routine, watch

Kris Jenner makes sure to take good care of her glowing skin. The reality TV star has recently shared a glimpse of her nighttime skincare routine, using her daughter, Kim Kardashian’s recently launched beauty products, SKKN.

The momager, 66, went makeup-free as she shared her nighttime skincare routine in a new video posted on Kim's Instagram handle.

"[Kris Jenner] gives us a glimpse into her nighttime routine with SKKN BY KIM," the caption for the video reads. "We have to know - do you apply your Eye Cream in the same order as Kris or Kim?"

In the video, the Keeping Up With Kardashian star, while using the cleanser, said, “I am in my 60s and for me to find a new routine that really works is kind of amazing.”

The post garnered millions of likes in no time. Fans also flooded the comments section praising Kris that she looked amazing without makeup.

"Kris looking naturally beautiful. Love to see it," one fan wrote. "So beautiful even without makeup!” added another.