Relationship experts reflect on why ‘men cheat on the likes’ of Beyoncé, Khloe and Emily Ratajkowski

Relationship experts reflect on ‘men cheat on the likes’ of Beyoncé, Khloe and Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski's recent split with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard raised questions on internet as to how men could cheat on beautiful women with successful career.



According to ELLE report, many women celebrities such as Emily, Beyoncé or Khloé Kardashian were cheated on by their partners regardless of their beauty and wealth.

A Twitter user tweeted, “If men will cheat on Emily Ratajkowski, what hope do the rest of us mere mortals have?

“There is a misconception in society that beautiful people have it all. They have the pick of the bunch and get the most eligible men and opportunity to choose well and therefore be treated well,” said a clinical psychologist in an interview with ELLE magazine.

She continued, “Countless research in psychology also supports this notion that there is a positive bias towards beautiful people, in Emily's case people see her as someone so beautiful these kinds of things just would not happen to her but this is just not the case.”

This bias is not restricted to beauty but society also put onus on women for their unfaithful partners.

Relationship experts suggested that in case of cheating, “society should focus their attention on the factors that cause men to cheat and not seek women’s role in their partners’ infidelity”.

“People sometimes cheat because of purely sexual desire, or in other instances, acts of revenge, chasing a thrill or boost of ego,” explained a psychologist.

Research studies proved that no matter “how women look like, men have the habit of cheating and it has nothing to do with women themselves”.