Rihanna's first priority is her baby, fans will have to wait for next album: Source

Rihanna wants to focus on her new born baby and her life with A$AP Rocky as her next album has 'taken a back seat.'

An insider told Hollywood life that the Diamonds hit-maker is prioritizing her family life over her career at the moment and would not rush to launch new music until the singer knows she’s ready.

“Rihanna has total control over when she releases her music, she’s not in a position that a lot of artists get in where the label is pressuring her,” the source said of the new mum, who runs her own imprint under Roc Nation.

“She calls the shots and she’s very clear that until she feels ready nothing is coming out,” the source added. “Right now, her focus is on soaking up the blessing of being a new mom and bonding as a little family with Rocky.”

The outlet shared that the rapper has been “an incredible partner” to the 34-year-old singer, adding, “he’s busy with shows and getting his album ready but if he’s not working, he’s by her side.”

“And even when he is working, he wants her there, which is so comforting. He completely worships her, he’s so devoted to her and to their son, she couldn’t have found a better partner, they are very happy,” the source continued.

The insider noted that since Rihanna has her hands in so many things, her album has “taken a back seat,” adding, “She’ll always be a musician and an artist and the album will come but not until the timing is right.”

But for now, her only concern is her baby boy, who was born in May, as the source added, “She’s found a huge passion in so many things, building her empire takes a huge amount of her focus.”

“But above all, Rihanna has put her baby as her first priority, as well as her relationship with ASAP Rocky. He is the love of her life and this baby has brought them even closer together.

“She feels like she is the luckiest women in the world for getting to be with the man of her dreams, having a beautiful child with him, she’s very satisfied on all levels right now,” the insider concluded.