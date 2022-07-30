Netflix unveils release date for 'Darling'

Netflix is keeping its viewers on their toes with an Indian Hindi film, this movie depicts the lives of a quirky mother daughter duo.
Darlings is an upcoming black comedy drama film set to be released on Netflix next month.
Red Chillies Entertainment and Eternal Sunshine Productions will produce the film under the noses of Gauri Khan and Alia Bhatt.
Alia Bhat plays the lead role in this movie 'Darling'. will stream on August 05, 2022.
A source close to the actor had also earlier revealed how it was Alia who has suggested his name for Darlings after having worked with him in Gully Boy because she was highly impressed with the actor’s skills and talent
Mother daughter duo despite facing great challenges, they can discover love and strength in one another despite these obstacles. Mumbai’s lower middle class neighborhood is the setting for the story.
Also, Alia Bhat seems so excited about her upcoming movie ' Darling'
Some Indian celebrities reacted to her post. Dia Mirza dropped a comment, Congratulations This is so good.
Another celebrate dropped a sweet comment. Oooooh! Now we’re talking! This I am DYING to watch! clap emojis.
