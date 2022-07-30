Netflix's 'The Next 365 Days' release date, cast, trailer and more

We are still 20 days away from the third and final film in the steamy erotic 365 Days.

Netflix has confirmed that The Next 365 Days will arrive on Friday, August 19, so mark that date in your calendar right now.



This erotic drama is based on the bestselling novel "365 dni" by author Blanka Lipinska.





CAST:

Anna-Maria Sieklucka as Laura Biel

Don Massimo Torricelli as Don Massimo Torricelli, Laura's husband

Magdalena Lamparska as Olga

Otar Saralidze as Domenico

Simone Susinna as Nacho

Blanka lipińska as Elena





However, Laura and Massimo attempt to piece their lives back together following the inter-mafia conflict.

Massimo's family ties and a mysterious man bidding for Laura's heart complicate the lovers' lives.





Trailer:



