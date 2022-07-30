 
Saturday July 30, 2022
Netflix's 'The Next 365 Days' release date, cast, trailer and more

The Next 365 Days is on its way to Netflix

By Web Desk
July 30, 2022
Netflix's 'The Next 365 Days' release date, cast, trailer and more

We are still 20 days away from the third and final film in the steamy erotic 365 Days. 

Netflix has confirmed that The Next 365 Days will arrive on Friday, August 19, so mark that date in your calendar right now.

This erotic drama is based on the bestselling novel "365 dni" by author Blanka Lipinska.


CAST:

  • Anna-Maria Sieklucka as Laura Biel
  • Don Massimo Torricelli   as Don Massimo Torricelli, Laura's husband
  • Magdalena Lamparska as Olga
  • Otar Saralidze as Domenico
  • Simone Susinna as Nacho
  • Blanka lipińska as Elena


However, Laura and Massimo attempt to piece their lives back together following the inter-mafia conflict.

Massimo's family ties and a mysterious man bidding for Laura's heart complicate the lovers' lives.


