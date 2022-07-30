Netflix releases official trailer of 'Partner Track': Release date, Cast and more

Netflix released the first official trailer for Partner Track .

The new series will be 10 x 60-minute episodes dropping on Netflix on August 26, 2022.

Arden Cho plays Ingrid Yun in the new series, a first-generation Chinese American who hopes to become the first minority person to hold the position of partner at her prestigious legal firm.

The pressure that comes with juggling work at a competitive legal firm and attempting to navigate the exclusive dating environment is brought to the fore in the new series.

For those unversed, it is based on Helen Wan's 2013 novel The Partner Track.





Cast:

Arden Cho

Bradley Gibson

Alexandra Turshen

Dominic Sherwood

Rob Heaps

Nolan Gerard Funk

Matthew Rauch

Georgia Lee





Partner Track is a workplace drama with a love triangle and a badass shaking up the traditional ways of sexist and racist law practice.







Trailer:







