'Crash Landing on You’ famed Seo Ji Hye to star in upcoming drama ‘Red Balloon’

Crash Landing on You star Seo Ji Hye to play female lead in upcoming Red Balloon.
A drama official on July 30th while speaking to a media outlet revealed,''Seo Ji Hye has decided on her next work early '' in addition to this her agency also added, ''It is a work under positive review."
Red Balloon is a heartbreaking story of a person who suffers from a decease of relative deprivation, in which someone faces struggles to fulfil the longing of desire that hurts his stomach.
Red Balloon holds a unique storyline expected to emit a completely different charm. Jo Eun Kang played by Seo Ji Hye is a character who appears to be simple and calm on the outside, but possesses something warm in her heart.
The drama is expected to be broadcasted by December, however, its first script reading begins in early August.
Seo Ji Hye recently appeared as Daughter-in-law in TvN’s ADAMAS that went on air on July 27th.
