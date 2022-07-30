Above normal rainfall expected in August, warns PMD

Commuters and pedestrians cross a flooded street after the monsoon rains. — AFP/Files

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast “above normal” rainfall in most parts of the country in August.

In its monthly outlook for the next month, the Met Office said, “Currently, La-Niña condition is prevailing and is likely to continue with weak intensity during August 2022, while the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) condition is expected to remain in a negative state, with increasing intensity towards the end of the forecast month.”

The PMD said that a tendency for above-normal precipitation is predicted over most parts of the country.

Northeastern Punjab, Kashmir, southern parts of Sindh as well as coastal areas of Balochistan are expected to receive above normal rainfall during the next month.

Most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan may receive slightly above normal showers, whereas, Gilgit Baltistan may receive nearly normal rainfall during the forecast period.

The Met Office said that the downpour can trigger flash flooding in hilly areas and urban flooding in plain areas of Punjab, Sindh and KP.

Due to extreme hydro-meteorological events over catchments, riverine floods can’t be ruled out, warned the PMD.

More rains expected in Punjab, KP, Balochistan today

In its daily weather forecast, the Met Office said that more rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, north and eastern Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan today.

The PMD said that Isolated heavy falls are also expected in Kashmir, upper Punjab, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and north and eastern Balochistan.

The met office warned that heavy rains may generate urban flooding and flash flooding in local Nullahs of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Swat, Peshawar, Mardan, Khuzdar, Zhob, Sibbi and Bolan during the period.

Monsoon currents are penetrating in upper and central parts of the country, the Met Office said, adding that a westerly wave is also affecting western parts of the country.