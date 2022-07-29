Four wounded in grenade blast at Afghan cricket match

KABUL: A grenade blast during a match at Afghanistan's main cricket stadium wounded four spectators and briefly halted the game on Friday, officials and police said.
The explosion happened at a match between Pamir Zalmi and Band-e-Amir Dragons in the country's domestic T20 league, held at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium.
Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said the blast was caused by a grenade, adding that the game was halted for a few minutes.
It injured four spectators, said the Afghanistan Cricket Board's chief executive Naseeb Khan.
"The players, staff members and foreigners are all safe," he said on Twitter, without offering details.
This year's edition of the Shpageeza Cricket League — its eighth season — is the first such tournament since the Taliban seized power in August last year.
Its eight teams have many players from the country's national team.
Cricket is a popular game in Afghanistan, with many of its players gaining international recognition.
While levels of violence in Afghanistan have fallen since the Taliban's takeover, Daesh has carried out several bombings and gun attacks in recent months.
President Ilham Aliyev had for years promised to retake lands lost in the 1990s and the first returns marked a...
Erdogan renewed his threat to "freeze" the NATO membership bids of both Sweden and Finland unless the military...
“In a few days we were able to enrich uranium up to 60% and we can easily produce 90% enriched uranium," says Kamal...
Security is heightened ahead of Wednesday’s vote to elect a president for the remainder of Rajapaksa’s term, which...
Ukrainian-operated Antonov An-12 was carrying mines and around 11 tonnes of weapons to Bangladesh when it crashed,...
Dozens of families were Saturday fleeing violence in Sudan´s Blue Nile State, where ongoing clashes between two...