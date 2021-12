Afghanistan seek new cricket coach as Klusener departs

KABUL: Afghan cricket officials are looking for a new national team coach after deciding by mutual agreement not to extend incumbent Lance Klusener´s contract, the board said Wednesday.

The move comes after Afghanistan´s new Taliban rulers last month sacked interim board chairman Azizullah Fazli and appointed former player Mirwais Ashraf in his place.

Klusener, a former South Africa allrounder, said he had enjoyed his role since being appointed in September 2019.

“Having spent two years with the team, I will take away some memorable moments,” he said in a statement.

“As I walk away from Afghanistan cricket team and its cricketing structure, I look forward to the next stage in my coaching career and opportunities it brings.”

Under Klusener Afghanistan won one of their three Tests, three of six ODIs and nine of 14 T20Is.