Afghanistan seek new cricket coach as Klusener departs

KABUL: Afghan cricket officials are looking for a new national team coach after deciding by mutual agreement not to extend incumbent Lance Klusener´s contract, the board said Wednesday.
The move comes after Afghanistan´s new Taliban rulers last month sacked interim board chairman Azizullah Fazli and appointed former player Mirwais Ashraf in his place.
Klusener, a former South Africa allrounder, said he had enjoyed his role since being appointed in September 2019.
“Having spent two years with the team, I will take away some memorable moments,” he said in a statement.
“As I walk away from Afghanistan cricket team and its cricketing structure, I look forward to the next stage in my coaching career and opportunities it brings.”
Under Klusener Afghanistan won one of their three Tests, three of six ODIs and nine of 14 T20Is.
KARACHI: Pakistan’s top squash players have dropped in international rankings for December, according to...
KARACHI: Aleem Dar, member of ICC Elite Panel of Umpires, will team up with Ahsan Raza, who is one of the four...
LONDON: Former British number one Johanna Konta announced her retirement from tennis on Wednesday.The 30-year-old has...
LAHORE: Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi has made it to the top five of the ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings for the first...
GALLE: Ramesh Mendis led the Sri Lanka fightback at Galle with a six-wicket haul to bowl out the West Indies, but the...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan lost a keenly awaited match against India 1-2 in the 20th Asian Squash Team Championship underway...