Taliban allow Afghanistan Cricket Board to continue activities: sources

LAHORE: The Taliban have allowed the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) to carry on its activities as usual, sources told Geo News Thursday.



According to the sources, ACB has contacted the Taliban representatives, who so far, have not given a signal to the board that the group would ban cricket in the country.

"Afghan cricket series will be held as per schedul as the sport will send a positive message [about Afghanistan] around the globe," said sources.



The ACB would not face any issues other than logistics, said sources.

Fall of Kabul

The Taliban had completed their sweep across Afghanistan by taking over Kabul on Sunday, following the culmination of a 20-year invasion with the US’ withdrawal of troops.

The Taliban's first news briefing since their return to Kabul suggested they would impose their laws more softly than during their harsh 1996-2001 rule.