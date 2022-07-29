Prince Harry, Meghan Markel won’t be ‘rebutting’ Tom Bower’s claims

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry won't be rebutting Tom Bower’s controversial claims in Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors, claimed a royal expert.
The British author had accused the Duchess of Sussex of being a bully to palace staff, "manipulative and unpleasant".
However, the Suits alum has maintained her silence against the accusations.
A royal expert Gareth Russell said Markle may not respond to the claims because it will mentally drain her.
"You can't respond to it all. If you go out answering every single book or allegation, it will consume your entire day. You won't have spare time to devote to your own mental health and your own well-being," the expert told US Weekly.
He explained: “When you are as famous as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, there is going to be a lot of speculation. It doesn't always do anyone good in public life to always be answering and rebutting those claims."
The expert said they "will probably be remembered as the people who bury that attitude for themselves and for future generations of the royals.”
