Yang Se Jong and Suzy start filming for new Netflix romance

South Korean actors Yang Se Jong and Suzy have begun filming their new Netflix original romance drama The Girl Downstairs.
The Girl Downstairs, a popular webtoon series based on the same name, tells the tale of a K-pop star, who wishes to leave the entertainment business, and a regular college student who wind up sharing a house together.
Yang Se Jong will portray Lee Won-Joon, while Suzy will play Lee Doo-Na.
Meanwhile, many fans are expressing their high expectations for the upcoming drama remake of the webtoon series because it already has a sizable fan following.
Yang Se Jong's first project following his return from his required military service earlier this year will likewise be The Girl Downstairs.
As well as Suzy's newest project after her Coupang Play original series, Anna.
