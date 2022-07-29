Brad Pitt reportedly in search of ‘serious’ romance after Angelina Jolie split

File Footage

Brad Pitt reportedly searching for "someone special" with whom he can have a serious relationship six years after his shocking split from ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

An insider previously spilled to People Magazine that the Bullet Train star has been dating but he’s not in a serious relationship.

Now, another source told Hollywood Life that the actor has asked his friends to set him up with someone as he’s now open to serious connection.

“Friends have set him up, that’s really the only way he can meet anyone because he’s not going on dating sites or hitting the bar scene,” the insider told the outlet.

“Nothing serious has come from it yet, but he seems a lot more open to the idea of having someone special in his life again, which is a big step,” the source added.

“His divorce has been very painful, but he’s done a lot of healing and really seems to be in a much better space,” the publication further shared.

As for why the father of six has not been captured with anyone if he’s dating, the source said that he’s “hyper protective” of been seen with any women

“Brad’s been dating casually here and there but he’s hyper protective of any women he sees, even if it’s just one date, because anytime he’s photographed with anyone it gets so blown out of proportion and makes things really awkward,” the source explained.

“He’s used to the attention and can handle it, but he feels bad when it happens to someone just because they are seen with him, it can be very hard to take. That’s why you don’t see him out on dates but he is testing the waters again,” the outlet added.

Pitt and Jolie parted ways in 2016 after the Maleficent star filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences after 12 years of romance.

After the divorce was finalised, the Pitt was linked to Polish native Nicole Poturalski according to Daily Mail, however, the romance did not last for long.



