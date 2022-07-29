Prince Harry’s ex Cressida Bonas shows off her baby bump: See

Prince Harry’s former flame, actress Cressida Bonas, is pregnant with her first child with husband Harry Wentworth-Stanley, and showed her baby bump off this week in London, reported The Daily Mail.
Bonas, 33, who was involved in a romantic relationship with the Duke of Sussex for about two years from 2012 to 2014, was spotted with her growing bump in a blue floral dress.
News of her pregnancy was also confirmed to Daily Mail’s Richard Eden by a group of her friends who revealed: “Cressie's really excited about this next stage in her life.”
As per reports, Bonas was first seen with a baby bump over the weekend as she attended the wedding of Lady Tatiana Mountbatten, daughter of one of the Queen’s cousins.
Bonas’ husband, estate agent Harry Wentworth-Stanley, is also from English nobility being the son of Clare Mountbatten, the Marchioness of Milford Haven.
The couple tied the knot in July, 2020, with just about a handful of guests at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pictures and videos of J-hope's 'Jack in the Box' pre-release party go viral on the internet
LE SSERAFIM’s Kim Chaewon shares about becoming a reliable leader, her style and more in a recent interview for...
Johnny Depp sold his debut collection called "Friends & Heroes" after he spent millions on a bitter legal battle with...
Beyoncé shared a sleepy picture of her kids and a heartfelt letter ahead of ‘Renaissance’ release
Jason Momoa, Eiza Gonzalez seemingly confirm their relationship with their latest outing
Commonwealth Games: Competitors from 72 nations and territories will be vying for medals in 19 sports