Prince Harry’s ex Cressida Bonas shows off her baby bump: See

Prince Harry’s former flame, actress Cressida Bonas, is pregnant with her first child with husband Harry Wentworth-Stanley, and showed her baby bump off this week in London, reported The Daily Mail.

Bonas, 33, who was involved in a romantic relationship with the Duke of Sussex for about two years from 2012 to 2014, was spotted with her growing bump in a blue floral dress.

News of her pregnancy was also confirmed to Daily Mail’s Richard Eden by a group of her friends who revealed: “Cressie's really excited about this next stage in her life.”

As per reports, Bonas was first seen with a baby bump over the weekend as she attended the wedding of Lady Tatiana Mountbatten, daughter of one of the Queen’s cousins.

Bonas’ husband, estate agent Harry Wentworth-Stanley, is also from English nobility being the son of Clare Mountbatten, the Marchioness of Milford Haven.

The couple tied the knot in July, 2020, with just about a handful of guests at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.