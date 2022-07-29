Beyoncé gushes about her fans’ support over new album Renaissance leak: Photo

Beyoncé recently thanked her ardent fans who did not listen to her new music that got leaked two days ago and waited until the music album’s Renaissance official release.



On Thursday, Run the World hit-maker turned to Instagram and wrote a heartwarming note to her fans and followers.

“‘So, the album leaked, and you all actually waited until the proper release time so you all can enjoy it together. I’ve never seen anything like it,” wrote the 40-year-old.

She continued, “I can’t thank y’all enough for your love and protection.”



The singer-songwriter also appreciated fans for their support and even calling out people who leaked the album before time.

“I appreciate you for calling out anyone that was trying to sneak into the club early. It means the world to me. Thank you for your unwavering support. Thank you for being patient,” she commented.

Concluding the note, Halo crooner added, “‘We are going to take our time and Enjoy the music. I will continue to give my all and do my best to bring you joy. I love you Deep.”

For the unversed, Beyoncé’s fans were enraged as her new album was leaked online as per Variety while some people claimed that the “CDs were already available on shelves in Europe”.