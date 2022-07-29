How Meghan Markle aptly 'fakes smile' at royal appearances: Body Language Expert

Meghan Markle never mistakes a frown at a public appearance.

The Duchess of Sussex, who made her final royal appearance before Megxit for 2020 Commonwealth Day Service, fashioned the same grin she did two years later, after her return for Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Body language expert Mollie Birney reveals how Meghan controlled her inside emotions to put a brave and happy face for the world.

She said: "What I'm struck by most in the video is how Meghan's smile is absolutely unwavering throughout.

“Through finding her seat and observing the other guests, [she] has the appearance of being fairly forced.”

While trying to make eye contact with Kate Middleton, Meghan's grin remains the same

Meghan "continues to smile" despite Kate apparently "ignoring" her, noted Mr Birney.

Kate, on the contrary, made "no effort to make eye contact" with Meghan, despite Meghan "being well within her eye line".

“No one else around Meghan is smiling either, so it really does stand out.

"Essentially, she's faking it," noted the expert.

Meghan and husband Prince Harry attended Queen' Thanksgiving Day Service hand-in-hand during the summer celebrations of 2022.