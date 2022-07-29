LE SSERAFIM’s Kim Chaewon spills about becoming a leader, her Style, And More

LE SSERAFIM’s Kim Chaewon spills about becoming a leader, update Her Style and more in an interview along with a photoshoot she recently did for GQ Korea.



Kim Chaewon flaunts her beauty through a new and different concept that varies from her usual look.

While commenting about her look she mentioned, "I've always wanted to try this kind of style, and I think that’s why I enjoyed today’s shoot more than the usual.” She explained, “At some point, I realized that I’ve been doing similar concepts over and over. So at the time of my debut as LE SSERAFIM, I wanted to try a new style, which I did. I think it was for the same reason. I had this great opportunity to try different styles, and I’m pretty satisfied with today’s outcome.

When inquired about how it felt to know she was going to be the leader of LE SSERAFIM, Kim shared, “Well, I never thought about being a leader of a group. So I was surprised when I first heard the news especially because I’m the youngest one in my family including all my relatives. When I look around, I have more acquaintances who are older than me.”

When asked about her inspiration in the modeling field Kim mentioned, "I look for Komatsu Nana’s pictures a lot, and I like her to the extent that I even observe her casual fashion. I’m her fan.”