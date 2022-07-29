ITZY’s CHECKMATE has made it to number 8 on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart!

ITZY’s CHECKMATE is winning hearts
ITZY’s CHECKMATE climbs high on Billboard’s charts since its release. CHECKMATE has made it to number 8 on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart! This marks ITZY ranking for the first time in the Top 10 of the weekly chart. The chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the United States.
According to Billboard’s update as of July 24, ITZY earned a total of 33,000 equivalent album units, Out of this, Along with 2,000 streaming equivalent (SEA) units, traditional album sales made up 31,000 of the score. ITZY also ranks at number 10 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart.
Previously, by recording 472,394 copies of their mini album sold in the first week since release (July 15 to July 21) ITZY sets another new record.
The group observes rise of more than double of their previous records, which had been held by their first full album ‘CRAZY IN LOVE’
LE SSERAFIM’s Kim Chaewon shares about becoming a reliable leader, her style and more in a recent interview for...
Johnny Depp sold his debut collection called "Friends & Heroes" after he spent millions on a bitter legal battle with...
Beyoncé shared a sleepy picture of her kids and a heartfelt letter ahead of ‘Renaissance’ release
Prince Harry’s former flame, actress Cressida Bonas, is pregnant with her first child
Jason Momoa, Eiza Gonzalez seemingly confirm their relationship with their latest outing
Commonwealth Games: Competitors from 72 nations and territories will be vying for medals in 19 sports