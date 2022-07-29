ITZY’s CHECKMATE has made it to number 8 on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart!

ITZY’s CHECKMATE is winning hearts

ITZY’s CHECKMATE climbs high on Billboard’s charts since its release. CHECKMATE has made it to number 8 on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart! This marks ITZY ranking for the first time in the Top 10 of the weekly chart. The chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the United States.

According to Billboard’s update as of July 24, ITZY earned a total of 33,000 equivalent album units, Out of this, Along with 2,000 streaming equivalent (SEA) units, traditional album sales made up 31,000 of the score. ITZY also ranks at number 10 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart.

Previously, by recording 472,394 copies of their mini album sold in the first week since release (July 15 to July 21) ITZY sets another new record.

The group observes rise of more than double of their previous records, which had been held by their first full album ‘CRAZY IN LOVE’

