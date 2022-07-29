Johnny Depp inspired by Bob Dylan, Elizabeth Taylor

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp is reportedly inspired by singer Bob Dylan, late actress Elizabeth Taylor, actor Al Pacino and Rolling Stone Keith Richards.



The Pirates of the Caribbean actor on Thursday sold a collection of prints he created of Hollywood and rock icons for around £3 million via a UK gallery chain.

The 59-year-old star sold his debut collection called "Friends & Heroes" after he spent millions on a bitter legal battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Depp took to Instagram and disclosed that the prints were going on sale online at Castle Fine Art, which runs a network of UK galleries.

The art retailer also posted a photo of Johnny Depp working on a portrait of singer Bob Dylan.

The works depict Dylan, the late actress Elizabeth Taylor, actor Al Pacino and Rolling Stone Keith Richards.

According to the art gallery, Johnny Depp's debut collection sees him focus on people he has known well, and who have inspired him as a person.

