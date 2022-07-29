Johnny Depp inspired by Bob Dylan, Elizabeth Taylor

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp is reportedly inspired by singer Bob Dylan, late actress Elizabeth Taylor, actor Al Pacino and Rolling Stone Keith Richards.
The Pirates of the Caribbean actor on Thursday sold a collection of prints he created of Hollywood and rock icons for around £3 million via a UK gallery chain.
The 59-year-old star sold his debut collection called "Friends & Heroes" after he spent millions on a bitter legal battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard.
Depp took to Instagram and disclosed that the prints were going on sale online at Castle Fine Art, which runs a network of UK galleries.
The art retailer also posted a photo of Johnny Depp working on a portrait of singer Bob Dylan.
The works depict Dylan, the late actress Elizabeth Taylor, actor Al Pacino and Rolling Stone Keith Richards.
According to the art gallery, Johnny Depp's debut collection sees him focus on people he has known well, and who have inspired him as a person.
Pictures and videos of J-hope's 'Jack in the Box' pre-release party go viral on the internet
LE SSERAFIM’s Kim Chaewon shares about becoming a reliable leader, her style and more in a recent interview for...
Beyoncé shared a sleepy picture of her kids and a heartfelt letter ahead of ‘Renaissance’ release
Prince Harry’s former flame, actress Cressida Bonas, is pregnant with her first child
Jason Momoa, Eiza Gonzalez seemingly confirm their relationship with their latest outing
Commonwealth Games: Competitors from 72 nations and territories will be vying for medals in 19 sports