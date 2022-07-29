Ben Affleck looks dashing in new pictures with Jason Momoa

Jason Momoa confirmed Ben Affleck is returning as Batman in "Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom" as he shared multiple pictures with the actor.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote, Bruce and Artur. Love you and miss you Ben. WB studios tour explored the backlot alright, busted on set. All great things coming Aquaman 2 ally my aloha.



Ben Affleck recently got married to actress and singer Jennifer Lopez.