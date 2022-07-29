 
close
Friday July 29, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Ben Affleck looks dashing in new pictures with Jason Momoa

Ben Affleck looks dashing in new pictures with Jason Momoa

By Web Desk
July 29, 2022
Ben Affleck looks dashing in new pictures with Jason Momoa

Jason Momoa  confirmed Ben Affleck is returning as Batman  in "Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom" as he shared multiple  pictures with the actor.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote, Bruce and Artur. Love you and miss you Ben. WB studios tour explored the backlot alright, busted on set. All great things coming Aquaman 2 ally my aloha.

Ben Affleck recently got married to actress and singer Jennifer Lopez.