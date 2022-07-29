Prince Harry was concerned about Meghan's appearance claims book

Tom Bower's book about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry continues to make headlines.
Writing about how the couple's relationship started, the author wrote, "One question Harry asked carefully for his friend von Westenholz was about Meghan's appearance.
The book said Meghan's google search was more forensic.
The couple's critics in the UK are questioning why they have not sued the author if he spoke lies about them.
Kate Middleton reportedly has an inside joke about Princess Charlotte, with the Queen herself!
Jennifer Garner, John Miller write each other 'sweet love notes' when they are not together, a source claims
Ashley Judd finally pours heart out on dealing with grief after mother’s demise
Jennifer Lopez did not want to prepare prenuptial agreement because of her unconditional love for Ben Affleck
Prince Harry seems to be in line to take up one of his late grandfather Prince Philip’s much-adored royal role,
Jordan Turpin speaks up about foster home abuse