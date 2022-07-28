Kate Middleton’s ‘inside joke’ with the Queen about Charlotte REVEALED

Kate Middleton reportedly has an inside joke about Princess Charlotte, with the Queen herself!

Kate Middleton reportedly has a long-running inside joke about her daughter, Princess Charlotte, with none other than Charlotte’s great-grandmother, the Queen herself!

According to Cambridge News, Kate revealed during a royal engagement earlier that Princess Charlotte is really the one who is ‘in charge’ as she grows up, a joke that Queen Elizabeth is also in on.

As per reports, Kate’s revelation was corroborated by a mother who had a chance to speak to the Duchess of Cambridge.

The mum revealed: “She (Kate) said that Charlotte is growing up really fast. She is the one in charge. We have both got 2-year-olds and they are ruling the roost.”

“It was a bit of a mummy chat. She said they are both becoming really good friends, Prince George and Princess Charlotte,” the woman added.

The Queen also commented on Charlotte at a school engagement in 2019 where she asked a young girl if she ‘looked after’ her youngest sibling at school, to which the little girl’s mother said: “It’s the other way around.”

To this, the monarch notably remarked: “It's like that with Charlotte and George.”