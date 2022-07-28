Jennifer Garner, John Miller keeping romance ‘low-key’ while incorporating their families

Jennifer Garner and John Miller’s are reportedly bringing their families closer as their romance is getting serious after her ex-husband Ben Affleck tied the knot with Jennifer Lopez.

An insider spilled to Us Weekly that the couple is keeping their relation “very private” and away from the public eye unlike Affleck and JLo.

“They meet at each other’s houses — even for a quick glass of wine or for a low-key dinner date night away from prying eyes,” the insider told the outlet.

The Adam Project actor and the CaliGroup CEO will stay the night with one another “when the timing is right” and have gone on “secret getaways” to New York, Italy and beyond, as per the source.

The couple dated for two years after the 49-year-old actor got divorced from Affleck in 2018. However, they called it quits in 2020 only to get back together in April 2021.

Garner is mother to two daughters, Violet and Seraphina, and a son Samuel with Affleck whereas Miller has a son Quest and a daughter Violet with ex-wife Caroline Campbell.

The actor “met and hung out with John’s kids and his whole family, even for special events like birthdays, when they have all gotten together,” the source said.

The insider further noted that the lovebirds have been “incorporating their families since they got back together.”

The outlet shared that Miller has been “spending more time with Jen’s kids,” and the blended brood often does “planned fun things together on weekends.”

And when the duo’s busy schedule holds them from meeting each other then the two “write each other sweet love notes,” the insider revealed.

Previously, as per a report by OK! Magazine, a source said that, “[Jennifer] loves how little [John] cares for the limelight or the whole Hollywood scenester stuff.”

“Very different from Ben and J. Lo’s relationship in that way. You’ll never see them ham it up for the cameras or fixate about what events to attend together, it’s just not their style," the insider added.

According to the source, Garner and Miller "don’t need anyone else’s validation to know they’re meant to be together. That’s not to say they’re taking digs against others, it’s just not them."