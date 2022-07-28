Ashley Judd reveals how she copes with grief and loss of her mother

Ashley Judd recently opened up about her grieving process following country music icon Naomi Judd's death by suicide.



In a recent interview with grief expert David Kessler for podcast Healing, the actress revealed that she found it tough to deal with her mother’s loss, who seemingly took away her life in April.

“It was abrupt and painful and my world is upside-down,” she remarked.

The Heat actress opened up about her mother’s life-long struggle with mental illness, adding, “I look back on my childhood and I realise I grew up with a mum who had an un-diagnosed and untreated mental illness.”

Reflecting on Naomi’s demise, the Double Jeopardy star hoped that her mother “was able to let go of any guilt or shame that she carried for any shortcoming she may have had in her parenting of my sister Wynonna and me because certainly on my end all was forgiven”.

“One of the things that I think we have done well as a family, which means my pop, my sister Wynonna and me, is we have really given each other the dignity and the allowance to grieve in our individual and respective ways,” added Ashley.