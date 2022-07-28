Meghan Markle blamed for Prince Harry’s royal feud with Prince William

file footage

Meghan Markle is being blamed for keeping Prince Harry apart from his brother Prince William, with royal author Tom Bower claiming that as long as Meghan is in the picture, the brother’s will not reconcile.



Bower talked to OK! Magazine recently upon the release of his bombshell book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors, and said that Meghan could be the major reason behind Prince Harry and Prince William’s ongoing rift.

As per Bower: “Meghan had convinced Harry that William's staff were smearing her.”

He further mentioned that by the time Meghan and Harry announced Megxit in 2020, relations between the ‘Fab Four’, i.e., Meghan, Harry, William, and Kate Middleton, had ‘broken down’.

“At the heart of their divergence was Meghan’s unwillingness to be part of a team. There was no intimacy,” Bower said, adding that it was ‘too late’ for William and Harry to ‘reconcile because of Meghan’s tendency to play the victim’.