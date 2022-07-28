True Thompson follows mom Khloé Kardashian’s steps in latest glam snaps

Khloé Kardashian is showering love on her baby girl True Thompson.
On Wednesday, the proud mom posted a few snaps on Instagram of her 4-year-old daughter, whom she shares with her ex-Tristan Thompson.
In the pictures, True was seen posing on a private airplane after a fun-filled vacation with the Kardashian-Jenner family, and the internet cannot stop gushing over her glam look.
Shared on Instagram by mum Khloé, the pictures show True seated with her legs crossed and holding her iPad in a pink case. The Good American co-founder simply captioned the post, "My little lady."
True carried the style in her summer attire including a colorful floral top with a green, pink and orange pattern.
She paired the top with a pair of white shorts, along with fresh white Nike sneakers and socks. The toddler showed off her natural curl with her hair down, adding a single small braid to frame her face.
Khloé’s longtime friend Khadijah Haqq McCray was one of the first to comment on the post writing “Gorgeous girl.”
Aunt Kylie Jenner added, “cutie patootie,” while pal Vanessa Bryant gushed, “She’s so cute!”
