Here’s how Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin’s romance begin

Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin were set up by the editor-in-chief of Vogue Magazine Anna Wintour after the actor asked her to look for someone for him from her inner circle.

An insider spilled to OK Magazine that the A Star Is Born actor and the former aide to Hillary Clinton “got along” on their first date.

"Bradley asked Anna to set him up with someone from her inner circle," the source told the outlet.

"Huma has brains and beauty, and while she understands what it's like to be in the spotlight, she doesn't want to be a celebrity,” the insider explained.

“Three traits Bradley told Anna that he was looking for in a woman,” the source said before adding, "Anna just knew Huma would be perfect for Bradley.”

"On their first date, they got along better than even she could have expected!" the insider shared.

The publication further revealed that the romance of the actor and the ex-wife of disgraced former congressman Anthony Weiner is “no fling.”

“Bradley and Huma are super serious about each other,” the source revealed while adding that the lovebirds have “already taken a few trips together and have a summer vacation lined up.”

“Friends can really see them going the distance," the source noted.

Previously, an insider told People Magazine that the pair’s relationship is “still in early stages."

"It's casual. They have private dates and they are still getting to know one another," the source said.