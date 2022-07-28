Meghan Markle ensured her friends, boyfriend blocked author Tom Bower

The author's bombshell book that delves deeper into the royal rift between Harry, Meghan and the Windsors, was fiercely resisted by the Duchess herself.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, Tom Bower said the Duchess of Sussex "did everything she could" to stop her aides from disclosing her secrets.

"I’m fascinated by the power that Meghan has been able to assume.

"In my opinion, she’d taken too many chances in telling her story. The public needs to know the truth.



"I was very keen to talk to old boyfriends, people who knew her in Hollywood.

"Meghan did everything she could to stop me from talking to her friends and people that worked with her.

"It was foolish of her to ignore me, because they would probably be happier with the book if they could tell their story," he noted.