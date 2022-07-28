Meghan Markle put on blast over ‘arrogance’ and ‘staggering hubris’ in the UK

File Footage

Meghan Markle has been put on blast for having an ‘arrogant’ sense of ‘hubris’ that ‘staggeringly’ cost her a life in the UK, and Lilibet and Archie the chance to stay connected to their cousins.



This allegation has been brought to light by royal expert and commentator Nile Gardiner.

He issued the allegation in response to Tom Bower’s claim about Meghan not being able to “under why she wasn’t more important.”

He took to Twitter to deliver his piece and accused the Duchess of Sussex of being ‘arrogant’ with ‘hubris’.

He wrote, “The arrogance and hubris on display from Meghan Markle is simply staggering.”

He even offered a nod to author Tom Bower in the later half of his tweet and wrote, “Meghan Markle left the UK for Hollywood because she 'couldn't understand why she wasn't more important'.”