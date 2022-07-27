Ashley Roberts looks effortlessly chic in neon green silk co-ord

Ashley Roberts turned heads in neon green silk co-ord as she left the Heart FM studios on Wednesday.
The former Pussycat Dolls singer, 40, stunned onlookers with her chic look in a lime silk co-ord which she paired with matching stilettos as she strolled through central London.
The broadcaster stylishly tucked her shirt into high-waisted trousers which featured black stripes down the sides.
The presenter accentuated her natural good looks with minimal makeup, sporting dusky pink gloss.
Ashley held onto a black leather micro bag, finishing the look off with tinted Le Specs shades.
Earlier this month, the singer flaunted her incredible figure as she soaked up the sun in a series of Instagram snaps.
Joseph Quinn makes shocking admission on The Tonight Show
A$AP Rocky was spotted wearing colourful beanie and pink track pants in the city
Spotify expects operating losses of 218 million euros in the third quarter due to unfavourable exchange rates.
Brooklyn Beckham spends time with Nicola Peltz's family while his parents and siblings are on a yacht vacation
Victoria Beckham reportedly feels embarrassed after she pulled strings to get Brooklyn the Superdry contract
Experts believe Netflix utterly destroyed Prince Charles’ reputation