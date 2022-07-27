Kate Middleton, William 'wounded' by Meghan Markle’s 'assault'

Prince William and Kate Middleton are ‘outrageously wounded’ by Meghan Markle ‘assault’ on royal family

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton are ‘outrageously wounded’ by Meghan Markle ‘assault’ on the royal family in recent years as well as Prince Harry’s behaviour towards them, as per royal author Tom Bower.

Bower sat down with Closer magazine to talk about his new book release, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors, and dished out details about Harry and Meghan’s feud with William and Kate.

While Harry and Meghan’s popularity sank in the UK after Megxit, Bower says William and Kate’s soared, however, they were left feeling sad and wounded.

“I think they’ve been outrageously wounded by Meghan’s assault and Harry’s behaviour. I feel very sorry for them,” Bower said.

He further added: “Now they are having to repair the damage the Sussexes have caused. I’m delighted they’re going to America (for the 2022 Earthshot Prize) to show them who the real royals are. They’re taking the battle to them.”