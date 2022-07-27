Prince William ‘deeply saddened’ over tragic death of African friend

Prince William on Wednesday received saddening news of the passing of South African ranger Anton Mzimba, reported Hello magazine.
The Duke of Cambridge even took to social media to share the tragic news, posting a heartfelt message for Mzimba on Twitter that read: “I'm deeply saddened to learn of the killing of Anton Mzimba who I spoke to in November.”
“Committed and brave, rangers like Anton are central to the conservation of Africa’s fantastic wildlife. Those responsible must swiftly be brought to justice,” he added.
William then signed off writing: “My thoughts are with his family. W.”
Mzimba worked at the Timbavati Private Game Reserve near the Kruger National Park in South Africa and was shot and killed outside his house on Tuesday night.
Prince William himself is known to have a deep love for Africa and for his efforts to safeguard endangered species.
Joseph Quinn makes shocking admission on The Tonight Show
A$AP Rocky was spotted wearing colourful beanie and pink track pants in the city
Spotify expects operating losses of 218 million euros in the third quarter due to unfavourable exchange rates.
Brooklyn Beckham spends time with Nicola Peltz's family while his parents and siblings are on a yacht vacation
Victoria Beckham reportedly feels embarrassed after she pulled strings to get Brooklyn the Superdry contract
Experts believe Netflix utterly destroyed Prince Charles’ reputation