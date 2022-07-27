Major electronics brand partners up with BTS, releases teaser image

BTS in a teaser for a major brand's campaign

Samsung Electronics' has partnered up with BTS once again for its 2022 campaign, featuring the brand's newest line of flip phones.

ALLKPOP reports “Ahead of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022: Unfold Your World event coming up on August 10, Samsung has dropped a teaser image featuring the members of BTS."

BTS standing with their back to the camera in black and white.

BTS’ Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment) will be used as the theme song for promotion of Samsung’s Greater campaign.

Samsung plans to use ‘Bora Purple’ as the main colour scheme for its Greater campaign. ‘Bora Purple’ is BTS’ signature colour.

'Bora Purple' editions of Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ are also set to launch worldwide on August 10.